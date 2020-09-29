Advertisement

The chill of an early fall

Warm days, cool nights
Tuesday's weather forecast
Tuesday's weather forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be another breezy fall morning, but an overall warm fall day!

Don’t get too comfortable, we are planning to bounce back to the 90s later this week.

On Tuesday we are waking up to temperatures in the low 60s and we’ll see a high of about 84 by late afternoon.

As we head into the evening, temperatures will dip down into the upper 50s but on Wednesday, our high will increase into the upper 80s.

It looks like we’ll be starting the month of October with warm conditions!

Things will heat up on Thursday with temperatures in the 90s and then not much is going to change as we head into the weekend.

Expect breezy nights and hot and humid afternoons in the low 90s but nothing like we saw over the weekend.

