Volleyball season begins with safety precautions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Volleyball for both UISD and LISD is also kicking off their season.

The volleyball season will be different this year for Nixon High School.

“High school volleyball isn’t like football in an open field. They’re in an enclosed space so they have to take certain precautions during their games which start up Tuesday night.”

The bleachers won’t be filled because only two guests per athlete can attend each game.

LISD Athletic Director Sylvia Barrera explains the procedure you can expect if you are one of the two guests invited to watch.

“Once they clear the temperature, we are asking them to download a software we use called Doctor Owl.”

This is an app that will be used to screen and monitor every person that attends each game.

She says that they have markings for fans to be socially distanced in the bleachers, and will require the use of face masks at all times.

Barrera is happy to get athletics going for LISD, but in the safest way possible.

“You know, tomorrow is going to be a big day for Laredo ISD and UISD and our entire community.”

