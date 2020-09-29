Webb County announces program to help colonia residents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Colonia residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may qualify for some assistance.

Details of the “Emergency Self-Help Project” were announced during Monday’s commissioner’s meeting.

The program allocates almost $270,000 that will be awarded to help nearly 500 Webb County families who meet the criteria.

Those wishing to apply for the program need to show proof that they reside in unincorporated colonia, fall below the 50-percent median family income, and have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina says a person who lost their job due to COVID or a person who has been furloughed will be able to apply for the program.

Applications for the program began on Monday and can be picked up at the Larga Vista, Mirando, Bruni, Penitas, and Santa Teresita Community Centers.

Eligible families will be given a care package that consists of food and other items valued at $400 with an additional $100 H-E-B gift card.

For more information, you can call (956)-523-4760.

