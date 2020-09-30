Advertisement

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information from the Breonna Taylor grand jury.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information from the Breonna Taylor grand jury.(WAVE3 News)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s attorney general is seeking to delay the release of secret grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case just as audio recordings were set to be released to the public.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information. A court in Louisville had been expected to release the audio recordings on Wednesday.

The filing said the delay is necessary “in the interest of protection of witnesses, and in particular private citizens named in the recordings.”

Cameron acknowledged this week that his recommendation to the grand jury was that only one of the officers be indicted, and only for the wanton endangerment of Taylor’s neighbors.

Cameron, a Republican protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the state’s first African American attorney general, has been criticized since announcing the grand jury’s indictment for not seeking charges against the officers for killing Taylor. Cameron said the other two officers who fired their guns were justified because Taylor’s boyfriend had fired at them first.

Protesters took to the streets in Louisville and around the country to demand more accountability in the case, as frustrations spilled over after months of waiting for Cameron’s announcement. Activists and Taylor’s family called for the grand jury file to be released.

Cameron said the record will show that his team “presented a thorough and complete case to the grand jury.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was shot five times in her Louisville apartment on March 13 by officers carrying a narcotics warrant. Taylor and her boyfriend were watching a movie in her bedroom when police came to her door and eventually knocked it down. The warrant was related to an investigation of a drug suspect who didn’t live with her, and police found no drugs at her apartment.

Former officer Brett Hankison, who was fired from the force for his actions during the raid, pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment on Monday.

Officers Jonathan Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Taylor’s boyfriend, and Myles Cosgrove, who Cameron said appeared to have fired the fatal shot at Taylor, according to ballistics tests, remain on the force.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Sports

NFL: Steelers-Titans postponed after positive virus tests

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said a new date and time would be announced be announced as soon as possible and that the postponement would allow additional time for further testing.

Local

School districts report positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Both UISD and LISD have confirmed that there have been positive cases reported within their district.

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: 19 minutes ago

Local

FBI searching for man believed to be tied to child sexual exploitation case

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The FBI is searching for a man who is believed to be connected to a possible child sexual exploitation case.

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Facebook begins to merge DMs for Instagram, Messenger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Some Instagram users will now be able to direct message their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account.

National

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The withhold release order will be effective immediately following a yearlong investigation.