City revokes business license for non-compliance

After visiting several businesses around town after receiving tips and/or complaints, Trebol Amusement Center was found not complying with the city’s face mask and social distancing ordinance.
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
After visiting several businesses around town after receiving tips and/or complaints, Trebol Amusement Center was found not complying with the city’s face mask and social distancing ordinance, as well as keeping daily logs of customers who enter the facility.

Because of this their business license and certificate of occupancy was revoked.

Officials say this is always the last resort after several steps are taken first to warn the business owners of what may come.

“All businesses are given the opportunity to comply, we first give them warnings, then give them citations, but of course if they simply refuse to comply or are unable to comply, we proceed to take it to a district court and get a lawsuit," said Edgar Orozco, Zoning Enforcement Supervisor.

He goes on to say that once the license is revoked, the business can no longer operate at that location.

There are also fines involved that can range from one to two thousand dollars per violation and that does not include any legal fees associated with the closure.

Investigations are handled by the Laredo Police Department and each case is documented through video and pictures to substantiate the non-compliance case.

