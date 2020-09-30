City to unveil mural for childhood cancer awareness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is joining forces with a non-profit organization to bring awareness and inspire hope for young ones battling cancer.

Later today, Councilmember Alberto Torres along with Smiles from Heaven will meet at Albert Ochoa Park to dedicate a mural for childhood cancer.

Abel Gonzalez, the artists behind the project will also be taking part in the unveiling event.

The project is aimed to show children and their families that no one fights alone.

That event will take place this afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.