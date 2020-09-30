Construction project to cause road closures on McPherson and Hillside

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city road project might affect your morning commute for the rest of the week.

Starting now, until Friday, October 2nd, city crews will be constructing a concrete curb median at the intersection of McPherson Road and Hillside Road.

During this time, the area will be temporarily closed to the traveling public.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternative routes and drive with caution.

