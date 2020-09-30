Advertisement

COVID-19 impact on bridge numbers

Now that positive COVID-19 numbers are on the decline, Laredo leaders are pleading with the federal government to loosen things up to avoid another restriction past October 21st.
Bridge numbers
Bridge numbers(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Political leaders in Washington are siding with border communities to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions by next month.

For months now, commerce in the gateway city has been stifled by the pandemic.

“Many businesses cater to the Mexican folks, our economy has seen numbers between 40-60 or higher percent that we’re so dependent on the Mexican shopper," said Mayor Pete Saenz.

According to Mayor Saenz, during the pandemic months they saw a decrease of pedestrian crossings of 68 percent, fiscal year to date a decrease of 34 percent. Non-commercial traffic was also affected pandemic months a decrease of 50 percent, fiscal year to date a decrease of 26.

“For commercial traffic, which is primarily trucks and buses for the pandemic months we’re down 15.2 percent and overall for the fiscal year, we’re down 6.3. Then overall trade we’re down 21 percent compared to 2019. Sales were down 6.5 percent in 2020 compared to 2019, hotel occupancy is down 15 percent from last year.”

Now that positive COVID-19 numbers are on the decline, Laredo leaders are pleading with the federal government to loosen things up to avoid another restriction passed October 21st.

In a resolution sent to Washington officials, the city also asks that they create more lanes and health screening criteria at the bridges.

In order to achieve some sense of normalcy, Mayor Saenz says it’s up to all of us.

“We can coexist, the economy can coexist with the prevention of COVID-19 and it all boils down to wearing these masks and following preventative measures that we have in place.”

During Monday’s media briefing, Mayor Saenz mentioned that Senator John Cornyn, Congressman Henry Cuellar, and Senator Ted Cruz were on board with re-opening.

Saenz says they will soon meet with Mexican officials to see if they’re also ready to open the border.

