Dallas honors Botham Jean two years after shooting death

Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger in his own home in 2018
(WDBJ)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Dallas celebrated “Be like Bo” Day as the city remembered Botham Jean on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Jean was shot and killed by former Dallas Police Officer, Amber Guyger in his own home just two years ago.

Guyger was convicted of murder last year and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Botham Jean’s mother, Allison Jean, and his family traveled back to Dallas to celebrate what would have been his 29th birthday.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed September 29th this year as “Be like Bo Day” in the city.

Jean’s family says they were not contacted beforehand nor invited to participate in the city hall event announcing the proclamation.

Allison Jean says, "There have been so many other persons killed since Botham, that his name may be forgotten. Because last year we should remember, Jemel Robinson, we should remember EJ Bradford, we should remember Atatiana Jefferson, it comes on this year, it starts off with Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Rashard Brooks, Jacob Blake, so its just growing and growing and growing.

Mayor Eric Johnson’s office says pandemic safety measures limited the number of people who could be present and that they notified the family through their pastor, who was in attendance.

