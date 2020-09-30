District 8 candidate forum to be held virtually

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you are a resident of Laredo’s district 8, you may want to tune in to an upcoming city council candidate forum.

With several candidates vying for that seat, the forum will allow residents to get to know each of them as well as their platforms before Election Day.

Organizers are quick to say the forum is not a debate, but rather a question and answer discussion about issues that are relevant to those who live in district 8.

“Such as the environment, this issue- I’m sorry, this district- comes all the way up to the river and there’s been quite the discussion and controversy about the border wall," said Sara Cabello, president of St. Peter’s Historical Neighborhood Association. "We also have a lot of issues here with respect to crime and enormous numbers of homeless people that are occupying public places, so all of these issues are very, very important to residents of this district.”

The forum is being hosted by the St. Peter’s Historical Neighborhood Association and will be aired live on their Facebook page this Saturday, October 3rd at 6 p.m.

