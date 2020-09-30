FBI searching for man believed to be tied to child sexual exploitation case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Federal Bureau of Investigation is on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to a possible child sexual exploitation case.

The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in obtaining any information regarding an unknown man who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation case.

Authorities have released a picture of the individual known only has a 42-year-old John Doe.

The initial video of the 42-year-old man show with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in August 2019.

The data embedded within the video files indicate that they were produced back in October 2015.

The man is described as a white man with gray hair. In the picture, he is seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt.

According to the FBI, the man is being searched everywhere, including Laredo, Texas.

Due to the age of the images, it’s possible the man may have changed his looks over the years.

If you have any information regarding the identity or the whereabouts of this man you are asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or you can submit a tip online via tips.fbi.gov.

