Feel that fresh fall feeling!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out the sweaters, cardigans and long-sleeves shirts because it’s going to be a cool morning!

On Wednesday we will start our morning in the upper 50s and see a high of about 88 degrees.

Things won’t change much from here on out; on Thursday, we are looking at a high of 89 degrees and a high of 88 on Friday.

As we head into the weekend, things will start to get heated, as we expect a high of 90 degrees and 92 on Saturday and Sunday.

It looks like we are going to be seeing warm days and cool nights for the next week.

Although we are starting the month of October, we won’t be seeing any extreme changes in our temperature just yet.

