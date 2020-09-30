Advertisement

Fire department postpones entrance window until next week

Those interested in joining the fire department are encouraged to check the City of Laredo website announcement section for daily updates
Laredo Fire Department
Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Those who are looking into becoming a local firefighter will have to wait a while to take the entrance exam.

The Laredo Fire Department announced that it is postponing its fire entrance exam until next week.

According to their Facebook page, the department will be accepting firefighter’s entrance exam applications for only three specified days.

In order to comply with social distancing measures, applications must be printed and submitted within those dates at a drive-thru drop off location.

The dates will be announced next week.

Those interested in joining the fire department are encouraged to check the City of Laredo website announcement section for daily updates and of course we will release that information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Woman to sentenced to four years in prison for cocaine smuggling

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A 49 year-old woman will spend 48 months in federal prison for smuggling cocaine into the country.

Local

City to unveil mural for childhood cancer awareness

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
City crews will unveil a mural at Albert Ochoa Park that seeks to inspire hope for young ones battling cancer.

Local

Construction project to cause road closures on McPherson and Hillside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A city road project might hinder your morning commute for the rest of the week.

Weather

Feel that fresh fall feeling!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to bust out the sweaters, cardigans and long-sleeves shirts because it’s going to be a cool morning!

Latest News

News

Tennis programs continue for the blind and visually impaired

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Laredo Tennis Association continues their mission of tennis for all, even through the pandemic. Along with building confidence, Coach Trevino says it is the safest sport to play right now.

News

SCAN continues to offer its services to the community

Updated: 10 hours ago
The nonprofit offers a program called “Hopes” that many parents might find beneficial during the current state of living, such as guidance to parents on how to bond, take care, and keep their child safe.

News

COVID-19 impact on bridge numbers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Now that positive COVID-19 numbers are on the decline, Laredo leaders are pleading with the federal government to loosen things up to avoid another restriction past October 21st.

News

Local woman raises funds to to help the homeless

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
After distributing supplies to the homeless population alone for two weeks, Genesis Gomez started a fundraiser where the money collected goes to providing what she says is necessary for everyday living.

News

Fire Department investigating mobile home fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The residents of the home managed to evacuate and no injuries are reported at this time.

News

City revokes business license for non-compliance

Updated: 13 hours ago
After visiting several businesses around town after receiving tips and/or complaints, Trebol Amusement Center was found not complying with the city’s face mask and social distancing ordinance.