Fire department postpones entrance window until next week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Those who are looking into becoming a local firefighter will have to wait a while to take the entrance exam.

The Laredo Fire Department announced that it is postponing its fire entrance exam until next week.

According to their Facebook page, the department will be accepting firefighter’s entrance exam applications for only three specified days.

In order to comply with social distancing measures, applications must be printed and submitted within those dates at a drive-thru drop off location.

The dates will be announced next week.

Those interested in joining the fire department are encouraged to check the City of Laredo website announcement section for daily updates and of course we will release that information as soon as it becomes available.

