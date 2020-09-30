Local party leaders discuss presidential debate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Both leaders of the local Democratic and Republican party had high expectations before the presidential debate, but after Tuesday night they had a lot to say.

Bill Young and Sylvia Bruni were just part of the millions of people who tuned in last night for the first round between President Trump and former Vice President Biden.

While both say their candidates did great, they both agree on a more major subject of the night, the moderator Chris Wallace.

“They need to make a deal where they stick to their time limits and they don’t interrupt the other person,” said Young. “I agree with that, it’s going to be hard for them to do it. Both of them have a dislike for each other. But I really think it can be done if they get a good moderator.”

“There was a very ineffective moderator, trying to control and not able to do so,” said Bruni. “Plus Trump firing back anytime Wallace tried to intervene. He wasn’t debating anybody. Trump did not debate. He simply interrupted and bullied the entire time.”

Webb County election administrator said they have ordered 85,000 ballots and are ready for the upcoming November election.

