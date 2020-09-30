Advertisement

Local woman raises funds to to help the homeless

After distributing supplies to the homeless population alone for two weeks, Genesis Gomez started a fundraiser where the money collected goes to providing what she says is necessary for everyday living.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local woman took it upon herself to help those living on the streets with essential items, and now she’s hoping others will join her.

After gathering items in her home like food, sweaters, and shoes, Genesis Gomez heads out to the streets of Laredo to hand them to those who she says lay unprotected in our community.

“I can’t help all of them, I really don’t have the resources, but I can be the voice for them.”

After working alone for two weeks, she started a fundraiser where the money collected goes to providing what she says is necessary for everyday living.

Not only that, but she’s reached out to city leaders asking for support.

“Many will redirect me to the facilities that we have in Laredo which only hold capacity for half of these people who take up the streets. The reality is that it’s people as old as my grandparents.”

This is the reality that many have to face, sleeping on the floor with cardboard outdoors.

Survival kits are made from the money raised and they are delivered every Friday to those in our city who call the streets their home.

Genesis says her hopes are for those in Laredo to not see those without a home as any different.

“I think we have a misconception for who people living on the streets are. We think they’re criminals. We think they’re bad people, but in reality they’re older just like my grandparents.”

She now has the support of some local political candidates who will be joining her in personally distributing hot foods, clothes, and survival kits in downtown Laredo.

Some local businesses are taking part in this movement by offering their space as a drop off destination for anyone who wants to help the cause.

Genesis says giving them one meal once a week may not be much, but it’s a start.

These deliveries will be ongoing and they will happen every Friday.

Those who are interested can meet her there at 7 p.m. at Los Olvidados Coffee Shop at 309 Flores Avenue.

