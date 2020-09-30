SCAN continues to offer its services to the community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local social services organization continues to offer its services during the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 several things have changed, but SCAN wants to remind the community its service are still available.

The organization offers a large range of free social service programs to the community.

Its services range from substance treatment and recovery, behavioral intervention and prevention, as well as trauma crisis.

Sandra Contreras with SCAN says more parents have been reaching out for help.

“For them to help them kind of cope with staying at home for so long with your little ones. So the services we offer them is being a sounding board for them and helping them navigate different resources in the community.”

Contreras says the nonprofit offers a program called “Hopes” that many parents might find beneficial during the current state of living.

“Hopes” offers guidance to parents on how to bond, take care, and keep their child safe.

Contreras says many parents are not used to spending so much time with their own child and the pandemic has forced them to.

“It can be very overwhelming for the parents so these services have helped them kind of go back to basics. Things that may be simple such as sitting down and coloring with their child, or when their child needs a certain type of attention, navigating some difficult behaviors that we have noticed have increased during the time of having to stay at home more often. So this has helped some caregivers navigate.”

Depending on the case, SCAN staff can also refer and guide people toward the correct assistance.

“We saw a lot of increase in that too, in the referrals of food stamps, for the food bank, or for emergency bill assistance and things like that.”

However, in order to follow safety protocols some of its services are offered in-person and others are virtually.

For more information you can call SCAN at 724-3177 or visit their website here.

