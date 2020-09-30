Advertisement

SCAN continues to offer its services to the community

The nonprofit offers a program called “Hopes” that many parents might find beneficial during the current state of living, such as guidance to parents on how to bond, take care, and keep their child safe.
SCAN
SCAN(KGNS)
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local social services organization continues to offer its services during the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19 several things have changed, but SCAN wants to remind the community its service are still available.

The organization offers a large range of free social service programs to the community.

Its services range from substance treatment and recovery, behavioral intervention and prevention, as well as trauma crisis.

Sandra Contreras with SCAN says more parents have been reaching out for help.

“For them to help them kind of cope with staying at home for so long with your little ones. So the services we offer them is being a sounding board for them and helping them navigate different resources in the community.”

Contreras says the nonprofit offers a program called “Hopes” that many parents might find beneficial during the current state of living.

“Hopes” offers guidance to parents on how to bond, take care, and keep their child safe.

Contreras says many parents are not used to spending so much time with their own child and the pandemic has forced them to.

“It can be very overwhelming for the parents so these services have helped them kind of go back to basics. Things that may be simple such as sitting down and coloring with their child, or when their child needs a certain type of attention, navigating some difficult behaviors that we have noticed have increased during the time of having to stay at home more often. So this has helped some caregivers navigate.”

Depending on the case, SCAN staff can also refer and guide people toward the correct assistance.

“We saw a lot of increase in that too, in the referrals of food stamps, for the food bank, or for emergency bill assistance and things like that.”

However, in order to follow safety protocols some of its services are offered in-person and others are virtually.

For more information you can call SCAN at 724-3177 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 impact on bridge numbers

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Brenda Camacho
Now that positive COVID-19 numbers are on the decline, Laredo leaders are pleading with the federal government to loosen things up to avoid another restriction past October 21st.

News

Local woman raises funds to to help the homeless

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
After distributing supplies to the homeless population alone for two weeks, Genesis Gomez started a fundraiser where the money collected goes to providing what she says is necessary for everyday living.

News

Fire Department investigating mobile home fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The residents of the home managed to evacuate and no injuries are reported at this time.

News

City revokes business license for non-compliance

Updated: 3 hours ago
After visiting several businesses around town after receiving tips and/or complaints, Trebol Amusement Center was found not complying with the city’s face mask and social distancing ordinance.

Latest News

News

Straight ticket option not available for upcoming election

Updated: 3 hours ago
With the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocking the ruling that had re-instated straight-ticket voting in Texas, Webb County elections administer recommends looking at the ballot before arriving to vote to save time and be more prepared.

News

Local eye doctor pays $3 million to resolve fraud claims

Updated: 6 hours ago
Federal officials say Doctor David Mora resolved allegations that he fraudulently submitted claims to Medicare for performing unnecessary tests and procedures on patients.

News

Presidential Debate Live: Trump vs. Biden

Updated: 6 hours ago
Live Debate ABC

Local

UPDATE: Accident reported on southbound lane of I-35 near Santa Ursula

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department says an accident has been reported at the 1400 block of Santa Ursula.

State

Texas sheriff indicted on evidence tampering charges in Javier Ambler’s death

Updated: 10 hours ago
The 40-year-old man died after Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him, despite his pleas that he couldn’t breathe.

Local

Agents find over a dozen individuals inside motel

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents arrived and found a total of 13 undocumented immigrants were found inside two motel rooms.