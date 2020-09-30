School districts report positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Officials have reported positive coronavirus cases at both local school districts.

According to a statement from LISD, three employees who tested positive are recovering and may return when they present a negative test result.

LISD followed all safety protocols and notified the local health authorities as soon once they made the discovery.

The facilities where the employees worked have also been thoroughly cleaned by custodial staff with sanitizing equipment.

Meanwhile, UISD confirmed that an individual at United South High School tested positive for COVID-19.

The affected party is quarantining at home, receiving treatment, and will not return to school until they are cleared by their physician and through the Human Resource Department.

The individual had been wearing their mask at all times while on duty and did not contract the virus at any United ISD campus or facility. Furthermore, no students have been within proximity of the affected individual.

The District will continue to follow all health and safety protocols set forth by the CDC, TEA, and local health officials to ensure the safety of its students and staff.

