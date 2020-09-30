Tennis programs continue for the blind and visually impaired

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With restrictions placed on many activities, a local group has found a way to return a form of exercise and fun for visually impaired and blind individuals.

KGNS headed out to the Haynes Rec Center tennis courts and met a girl who calls herself an “old tennis pro."

She showed us a thing or two about the game and some of her skills.

Christinia Sanchez has been practicing tennis since middle school here at Haynes Recreation Center. Now- 18 years old, she serves the ball like a pro.

Coach Tina Trevino is so proud of protégée and considers her players family.

“My children, my babies, my loves... they are everything as you can see, only a mom, she and I and the other coaches that have worked there with her for all these years can get excited about her first serve since March and she got it in and she did it right and her technique was perfect.”

Coach Trevino has watched Christina grow into a beautiful and confident young women these past years along with Christina’s mother, Angie Sanchez.

Angie Sanchez is glad that her daughter can get back to doing what she loves, in spite of the pandemic still raging on.

That is why Angie makes it a point to bring Christina to practice. She says there are many good things that come from tennis, especially now after being restricted to do certain things.

“It’s just a huge huge up for her awesome.... I just love the fact that she able to open up her aspects about everything and just the horizon for her, everything is open for her."

Along with building confidence, Coach Trevino says it is the safest sport to play right now.

Coach Trevino says that they follow all the COVID safety guidelines for the health and safety of their players and the community.

Classes for the blind will continue through October each Tuesday and for the visually impaired on Thursdays.

Now on Mondays they have a stroke survivor tennis club and are in the process of creating a club for retired individuals.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.