Advertisement

US says it will block palm oil from large Malaysian producer

A little girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2017. An Associated Press investigation has found many palm oil workers in Indonesia and neighboring Malaysia endure exploitation, including child labor.
A little girl holds palm oil fruit collected from a plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia, Nov. 13, 2017. An Associated Press investigation has found many palm oil workers in Indonesia and neighboring Malaysia endure exploitation, including child labor.(Binsar Bakkara | AP Photo/Binsar Bakkara)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States will detain shipments of palm oil and its products from a major producer in Malaysia after a wide range of labor abuse indicators were found, including physical and sexual violence and forced child labor, an official said Wednesday.

The withhold release order against FGV Holdings Berhad goes into effect immediately following a yearlong investigation, said Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Trade.

“We would urge the U.S. importing community again to do their due diligence,” she said, adding they should look at their palm oil supply chains. “We would also encourage U.S. consumers to ask questions about where their products come from.”

FGV is one of the world’s largest palm oil companies and is closely connected to Felda, which is owned by the Malaysian government.

The Customs order comes a week after an Associated Press investigation exposed a litany of labor abuses in the palm oil industry in Malaysia and Indonesia, which together produce around 85% of the global $65 billion supply.

Some of the abuses occurred on plantations operated by Felda. The tainted palm oil was traced to the supply chains of the planet’s most iconic food and cosmetics companies like Unilever, L’Oreal, Nestle and Procter & Gamble.

FGV issued a statement over the weekend outlining its commitment to human rights, including steps it was taking to make sure its workers have access to their passports and wages.

“Despite ongoing criticism and allegations against FGV, we will continue with our effort to strengthen our practices to respect human rights and uphold labour standards,” it said. “Our commitment to sustainability is clear, and we are determined to achieve the goals and targets we have set as a responsible and sustainable business.”

Palm oil is the world’s most consumed vegetable oil, found in roughly half the products on supermarket shelves. Production has exploded globally, soaring from 5 million tons in 1999 to 72 million today, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The U.S. alone has seen a 900% spike in demand during that same time.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Sports

NFL: Steelers-Titans postponed after positive virus tests

Updated: moments ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL said a new date and time would be announced be announced as soon as possible and that the postponement would allow additional time for further testing.

Local

School districts report positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Both UISD and LISD have confirmed that there have been positive cases reported within their district.

National

Ralph Abraham discusses the SCOTUS vacancy

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Local

FBI searching for man believed to be tied to child sexual exploitation case

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The FBI is searching for a man who is believed to be connected to a possible child sexual exploitation case.

Latest News

National

Abraham reacts to the first debate

Updated: 32 minutes ago

National

Hot, dry conditions stoke devastating California wildfires

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Glass and Zogg fires are among nearly 30 wildfires burning in California.

National

AG seeks delay in releasing Breonna Taylor grand jury files

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office filed a motion Wednesday morning asking for a week’s delay to enable the redaction of names and personal information.

National

Economy plunges 31.4% in spring but big rebound expected

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
The U.S. economy plunged at an unprecedented rate this spring and even with a record rebound expected in the just-ended third quarter, the U.S. economy will likely shrink this year, the first time that has happened since the Great Recession.

Coronavirus

Study: Neanderthal genes are a liability for COVID patients

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A study by European scientists published Wednesday by the journal Nature identifies a cluster of genes that are linked to a higher risk of hospitalization and respiratory failure in patients who are infected with the new coronavirus.

National

Facebook begins to merge DMs for Instagram, Messenger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Some Instagram users will now be able to direct message their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account.