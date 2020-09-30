Woman to sentenced to four years in prison for cocaine smuggling

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 49 year-old woman will spend four years in federal prison for smuggling cocaine into the country.

Ramona Elizabeth Garcia Gonzalez pleaded guilty on July 8th for her role in a cocaine smuggling scheme.

The incident happened on February 16th when Gonzalez entered the U.S. through the Juarez Lincoln Bridge driving a 2017 Nissan Versa.

During an x-ray scan, customs officers noticed several anomalies hidden in the vehicle.

Agents searched the car and found several bundles of cocaine hidden behind the glove compartment.

The bundles weighed roughly 23 pounds and had an estimated street value of $275,000.

