Accident involving auto cyclist reported on Mines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Mueller and Mines Road.

Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.

The man had several injuries but luckily he was wearing a helmet.

He was later taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

