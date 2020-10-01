Accident involving auto cyclist reported on Mines
Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Mueller and Mines Road.
The man had several injuries but luckily he was wearing a helmet.
He was later taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.
