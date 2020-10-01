Advertisement

Accident involving auto cyclist reported on Mines

Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident was reported shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Mueller and Mines Road.

Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.

The man had several injuries but luckily he was wearing a helmet.

He was later taken to Doctors Hospital in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Accident reported southbound on I-35

Updated: 1 hours ago
I-35 is closed south of Calton.

News

Governor issues new proclamation limiting mail-in ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 2 hours ago
The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Trailer gets stuck under I-35 overpass

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A tractor-trailer stuck under an I-35 overpass is causing traffic delay in the area.

Local

Laredo Police investigating overnight stabbing in south Laredo

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A day after officials say crime rate was low in the Gateway City, a stabbing is reported in south Laredo.

Local

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,334 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in our sister city.

Mexico News

Bar massacre leaves 11 dead in Guanajuato, Mexico

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A massacre at a bar in Mexico left nearly a dozen people dead as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the government’s pledge to stop gang violence.