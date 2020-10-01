Advertisement

Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt

A total of 117 undocumented immigrants were found inside tractor trailer
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint foiled a massive human smuggling attempt earlier this week.

The incident happened on September 29th after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans inside a tractor-trailer.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found a total of 117 undocumented immigrants inside.

All of them were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala and living in the U.S. illegally.

The driver, a U.S. Citizen was taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

