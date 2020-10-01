Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt
A total of 117 undocumented immigrants were found inside tractor trailer
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint foiled a massive human smuggling attempt earlier this week.
The incident happened on September 29th after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans inside a tractor-trailer.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found a total of 117 undocumented immigrants inside.
All of them were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala and living in the U.S. illegally.
The driver, a U.S. Citizen was taken into custody and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.