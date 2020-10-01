Advertisement

Anonymous tip to authorities leads to discovery of stash house

Agents arrived and found 39 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala and illegally living in the U.S.
Agents arrived and found 39 undocumented individuals living in the home
Agents arrived and found 39 undocumented individuals living in the home(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents discovered over three-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside a stash house thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen.

The incident happened on September 30th when agents and Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies received information regarding a stash house in Rio Bravo.

Agents arrived and found 39 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala and illegally living in the U.S.

According to authorities, two of the individuals had active arrest warrants for driving under the influence and were turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the other individuals were taken in to Border Patrol custody.

