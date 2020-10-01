Anonymous tip to authorities leads to discovery of stash house

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents discovered over three-dozen undocumented immigrants living inside a stash house thanks to a tip from a concerned citizen.

The incident happened on September 30th when agents and Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies received information regarding a stash house in Rio Bravo.

Agents arrived and found 39 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala and illegally living in the U.S.

According to authorities, two of the individuals had active arrest warrants for driving under the influence and were turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

All of the other individuals were taken in to Border Patrol custody.

