Bar massacre leaves 11 dead in Guanajuato, Mexico

Guanajuato, a major car-making hub, has become a recurring scene of criminal violence in Mexico
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A massacre at a Mexico bar left 11 people dead Sunday, as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the government’s pledge to stop gang violence.

The Guanajuato Attorney General said the bodies of seven men and four women were found in the bar in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Another woman was found with gunshot injuries, authorities said in a news release.

In a video filmed by local media Agora, heavy military and police presence was shown outside of a building called “La Cabana Del Toro” where the shooting allegedly took place.

Guanajuato, a major car-making hub, has become a recurring scene of criminal violence in Mexico, ravaged by a turf war between the local Santa Rosa de Lima Gang and the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

In July, gunmen killed 24 people at a drug rehabilitation center in Guanajuato,

Marking one of the worst mass slayings since president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office pledging to reduce record levels of violence.

