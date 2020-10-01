Border Patrol and authorities shut down two stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement shut down two homes that were being used to house undocumented immigrants.

The first incident happened on September 29th when agents along with Homeland Security, and the county constable’s office conducted a search at an apartment on Salinas Avenue.

When agents searched the apartment, they found 14 individuals who were believed to be from Mexico and Ecuador and were illegally present in the U.S.

A couple of hours later, agents received another tip regarding illegal activity on Sanchez Street.

Agents searched another home and found 13 Mexican Nationals who were believed to be living in the U.S. illegally.

All of the individuals were not wearing PPE and were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.