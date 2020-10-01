Advertisement

Governor issues new proclamation limiting mail-in ballot drop-off sites

The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.
Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Greg Abbott(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a new proclamation that will go into effect this Friday affecting voters in Texas.

The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.

As mail-in voters drop off their ballots they must show a photo I.D., sign a roster, and place it in a sealed envelope.

An additional security measure will allow poll watchers who will be picked by political parties and candidates to watch the process.

“These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting," said Governor Abbott.

For counties that do not have an elections office like Webb County, these changes will not apply.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Trailer gets stuck under I-35 overpass

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A tractor-trailer stuck under an I-35 overpass is causing traffic delay in the area.

Local

Laredo Police investigating overnight stabbing in south Laredo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A day after officials say crime rate was low in the Gateway City, a stabbing is reported in south Laredo.

Local

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,334 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The number of coronavirus cases continues to increase in our sister city.

Mexico News

Bar massacre leaves 11 dead in Guanajuato, Mexico

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A massacre at a bar in Mexico left nearly a dozen people dead as the country grapples with a record homicide rate despite the government’s pledge to stop gang violence.

Local

Anonymous tip to authorities leads to discovery of stash house

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents arrived at the home and found 39 individuals who were determined to be from Mexico and Guatemala.

Local

UISD to offer free COVID-19 testing at SAC

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
UISD is looking to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus by hosting free testing clinics this weekend.