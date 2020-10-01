Governor issues new proclamation limiting mail-in ballot drop-off sites

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a new proclamation that will go into effect this Friday affecting voters in Texas.

The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.

As mail-in voters drop off their ballots they must show a photo I.D., sign a roster, and place it in a sealed envelope.

An additional security measure will allow poll watchers who will be picked by political parties and candidates to watch the process.

“These enhanced security protocols will ensure greater transparency and will help stop attempts at illegal voting," said Governor Abbott.

For counties that do not have an elections office like Webb County, these changes will not apply.

