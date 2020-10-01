Laredo crime rate disproves “dangerous” stigma

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As people across the nation continue questioning whether border communities are safe, Laredo local congressman says “yes,” and he has the statistics to prove it.

Investigator Joe Baeza says Laredo has been fighting the stigma that it’s a dangerous place due to it’s close proximity to Mexico and connection to Nuevo Laredo.

“They don’t understand the two difference between the two separations between the name sake cities.”

When comparing crime rates released in 2019 by the FBI, Congressman Henry Cuellar says communities likes ours are safer than many bigger cities in the country.

According to Baeza, Laredo is one of the safest cities in the nation and while we are trying to fight the perception of being a lawless town, Baeza does say there was a time when things were not as safe as now.

“We usually hover with regards to homicide rate in the lower double digits and from 2003-2007, we did see the digits double.”

He says since then, they have implemented a partnership with other law enforcement agencies like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In the 2019 annual police reporter, it states that the overall crime rate in our city has gone down by 55% in the last 10 years.

Baeza says despite the success, there is a lot of work that needs to be done, and part of that involves increasing their availability to citizens.

“We want to establish a better rapport with the community. With regards to them reporting crime to us, there’s so many different ways for them to give us information to us anonymously through our LPD app that we highly recommend.”

According to the FBI report, cities including Washington DC, Chicago, and Milwaukee are looking at a murder rate of around 20 for every 100,000 residents, while Laredo sees fewer than 2 murders for every 100,000 residents.

Investigator Baeza says one of the most prevalent crimes in our community during the pandemic are domestic violence.

Baeza says citizens in our community can also directly text 911 if they find themselves in an emergency situation.

