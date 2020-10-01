Laredo Police investigating overnight stabbing in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A day after officials say crime rate was low in the Gateway City, a stabbing is reported in south Laredo.

On Thursday morning, the Laredo Fire Department was called out to 3100 block of S. Malinche for a reported assault with injuries.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a 64-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the patient on the scene but he was later taken to LMC in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.