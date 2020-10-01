Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating overnight stabbing in south Laredo

Authorities arrived at the scene and found a 64-year-old man with multiple stab wounds
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A day after officials say crime rate was low in the Gateway City, a stabbing is reported in south Laredo.

On Thursday morning, the Laredo Fire Department was called out to 3100 block of S. Malinche for a reported assault with injuries.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a 64-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics treated the patient on the scene but he was later taken to LMC in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by Laredo Police Department.

