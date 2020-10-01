Advertisement

Newest UISD school celebrates virtual grand opening

The school’s principal, Carlos Martinez, says they have been operating online but they are going to begin phasing in face-to-face instruction starting this week with their sixth graders.
Sep. 30, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The eleventh middle school in the United Independent School District was unveiled Wednesday morning, virtually.

Elias Herrera Middle School opened their doors virtually back on August 24th, but now they celebrated their grand opening.

The school’s principal, Carlos Martinez, says they have been operating online but they are going to begin phasing in face-to-face instruction starting this week with their sixth graders.

He told KGNS about how many students the school has as compared to the number that are walking in through the doors at the moment.

“So, on paper, we have 1,260 students enrolled at Elias Herrera currently. On campus, physical students on campus, we’re sitting on twenty-four students right now."

The campus is named after one of the founding members of the district in its early stages who worked his way up to assistant superintendent.

