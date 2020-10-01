Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,334 COVID-19 cases

Death toll remains at 248
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -COVID-19 cases continue to increase in our sister city.

As of September 30th, the city has confirmed 2,334 positive cases with 86 of them being active.

So far 2,000 residents have fully recovered from the virus and 43 test results are still pending.

Fortunately, no new deaths have been reported in over a week, that number remains at 248.

According to Enrique Rivas Cuellar’s Facebook page, Tamaulipas has a total of 29,107 positive cases of COVID-19.

