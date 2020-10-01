Possible conditions for re-opening of border discussed

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico’s foreign secretary says there may be conditions they might agree to in opening the border.

Marcelo Ebrard says they may agree to re-open if all the Mexican states in the region can reach a minimum level of risk for COVID, which is green.

As of now they seem to be at yellow, except for Nuevo Leon, which reportedly stands at orange.

Last week marked six months since the northern and southern borders were closed to non-essential travel, effectively halting tourism.

While the restrictions are set to continue until October 21st, officials in both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo have been trying to find ways to get them lifted.

