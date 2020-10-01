UISD to offer free COVID-19 testing at SAC

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD is looking to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus by hosting free testing clinics this weekend.

This Saturday, and Sunday, the school district will be offering free COVID-19 testing to its students and employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Testing will take place inside the fine arts room auditorium; no prescription or appointment is needed but minors will need to be accompanied by a parent.

UISD will also offer free testing to the general public on October 5th, 6th, and 7th.

