Advertisement

UISD to offer free COVID-19 testing at SAC

The school district will offer free COVID-19 tests to students, staff and the community
School district to offer free COVID-19 testing
School district to offer free COVID-19 testing(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -UISD is looking to keep its students and staff safe from the coronavirus by hosting free testing clinics this weekend.

This Saturday, and Sunday, the school district will be offering free COVID-19 testing to its students and employees from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UISD Student Activity Complex.

Testing will take place inside the fine arts room auditorium; no prescription or appointment is needed but minors will need to be accompanied by a parent.

UISD will also offer free testing to the general public on October 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Border Patrol and authorities shut down two stash houses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Agents searched two homes and found a total of 27 undocumented immigrants living inside

Local

Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A total of 117 undocumented immigrants were found inside a tractor trailer.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold virtual domestic violence proclamation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Every year the sheriff’s office comes together with law enforcement to discuss how we can combat domestic violence in our community.

Local

Wake up! September has ended!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to wake up because September is officially over and the month of October is underway!

Latest News

News

Convalescent plasma used to produce medicine

Updated: 9 hours ago
When you donate at plasma centers like Grifols, your convalescent plasma is contributing to medical research and the development of medication, unlike when you donate to non-profit centers, who supply hospitals with convalescent plasma for immediate patient treatment.

News

Possible conditions for re-opening of border discussed

Updated: 10 hours ago
Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says they may agree to re-open if all the Mexican states in the region can reach a minimum level of risk for COVID, which is green.

News

Woman injured after reported shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department are investigating after crews found a 27-year-old woman on the ground with two gunshot wounds to her abdomen.

News

Local airport moves forward with terminal improvement plan

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Through the CARES Act, the airport received $18.5 million, more than the amount Brownsville, McAllen, and Corpus Christi received combined.

News

Newest UISD school celebrates virtual grand opening

Updated: 12 hours ago
The school’s principal, Carlos Martinez, says they have been operating online but they are going to begin phasing in face-to-face instruction starting this week with their sixth graders.

News

Laredo crime rate disproves “dangerous” stigma

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
According to the FBI report, cities including Washington DC, Chicago, and Milwaukee are looking at a murder rate of around 20 for every 100,000 residents, while Laredo sees fewer than 2 murders for every 100,000 residents.