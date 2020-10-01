Advertisement

Wake up! September has ended!

Starting the month of scares warm and sunny
First day of October forecast
First day of October forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time to wake up because September is officially over and the month of October is underway!

Although we are well into the fall season, we are still going to be seeing some warm and sunny conditions.

Once again we will start our morning in the upper 50s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out. Expect warm days and cool nights.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 89 degrees and lows in the mid 60s.

This weekend expects a warm and sunny weekend in the low 90s.

As we look towards next week, we will continue to bounce back from the upper 80s and low 90s.

Even though it is October, we could still be looking at some warm conditions for the next couple of weeks but don’t put your jackets away just yet!

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Agents foil massive human smuggling attempt

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A total of 117 undocumented immigrants were found inside a tractor trailer.

Local

Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold virtual domestic violence proclamation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Every year the sheriff’s office comes together with law enforcement to discuss how we can combat domestic violence in our community.

News

Convalescent plasma used to produce medicine

Updated: 7 hours ago
When you donate at plasma centers like Grifols, your convalescent plasma is contributing to medical research and the development of medication, unlike when you donate to non-profit centers, who supply hospitals with convalescent plasma for immediate patient treatment.

News

Possible conditions for re-opening of border discussed

Updated: 8 hours ago
Mexico’s Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard says they may agree to re-open if all the Mexican states in the region can reach a minimum level of risk for COVID, which is green.

Latest News

News

Woman injured after reported shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Laredo Police Department are investigating after crews found a 27-year-old woman on the ground with two gunshot wounds to her abdomen.

News

Local airport moves forward with terminal improvement plan

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
Through the CARES Act, the airport received $18.5 million, more than the amount Brownsville, McAllen, and Corpus Christi received combined.

News

Newest UISD school celebrates virtual grand opening

Updated: 10 hours ago
The school’s principal, Carlos Martinez, says they have been operating online but they are going to begin phasing in face-to-face instruction starting this week with their sixth graders.

News

Laredo crime rate disproves “dangerous” stigma

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
According to the FBI report, cities including Washington DC, Chicago, and Milwaukee are looking at a murder rate of around 20 for every 100,000 residents, while Laredo sees fewer than 2 murders for every 100,000 residents.

Local

FBI searching for man believed to be tied to child sexual exploitation case

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The FBI is searching for a man who is believed to be connected to a possible child sexual exploitation case.

News

District 8 candidate forum to be held virtually

Updated: 12 hours ago
Organizers are quick to say the forum is not a debate, but rather a question and answer discussion about issues that are relevant to those who live in district 8.