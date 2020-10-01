Wake up! September has ended!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time to wake up because September is officially over and the month of October is underway!

Although we are well into the fall season, we are still going to be seeing some warm and sunny conditions.

Once again we will start our morning in the upper 50s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out. Expect warm days and cool nights.

On Friday we are looking at a high of 89 degrees and lows in the mid 60s.

This weekend expects a warm and sunny weekend in the low 90s.

As we look towards next week, we will continue to bounce back from the upper 80s and low 90s.

Even though it is October, we could still be looking at some warm conditions for the next couple of weeks but don’t put your jackets away just yet!

