Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold virtual domestic violence proclamation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a virtual proclamation to shed light on domestic violence in our community.

As part of its 24th annual Domestic Violence Coalition Proclamation, the sheriff’s office will hear reports from other law enforcement agencies as well as organizations that have helped victims.

With more families staying indoors this year because of the pandemic, officials believe that has attributed to the increase in cases this time around.

The sheriff’s office is looking to discuss all of this and more during a virtual zoom meeting later this morning at 10 a.m.

