Woman injured after reported shooting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department found an injured woman after responding to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, crews found a 27-year-old woman on the ground with two gunshot wounds to her abdomen.

The patient was treated and transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

The case remains under investigation by the Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.