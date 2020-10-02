Border wall continues to be hot topic with locals

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The border wall continues to be a hot topic.

As of now, 71 miles are set to go up in Webb County.

So far 341 miles of Trump’s border wall have been built.

Just recently, two contracts were awarded to build approximately 40 new miles to our Laredo and Webb County border.

This has caused many to speak out.

Whether you’re for or against it, the border wall has been in the works since the start of the Trump administration.

Now that two contracts have been awarded to build dozens of miles for a wall, many have spoke out.

Tricia Cortez from the No Border Wall Coalition considers this project as a threat to our community.

“We are going to lose the entire riverfront. The entire Rio Grande. These are neighborhoods, city properties, parks, nature trails, the community college, the catholic orphanage.”

The wall is set to be built along private property.

However Hector Garza, the president of the National Border Patrol Council says the plans for the placement for the wall are not public record at this time since negotiations continue between the federal government by each property owner.

He clarifies that places like the orphanage in south Laredo will not be affected.

“We know that the border wall is not gonna be close to the property of the orphanage. The border wall will be place extremely close to the river, therefore will not be visible to the public or to the people in the orphanage.”

However, Cortez believes that the project itself is not a done deal yet, even if many say it is.

One of her main concerns is the effect it could have to our ecosystem.

“We stand to lose our lands, our access to the rivers, that rivers already an extremely distressed river system,” said Cortez. “It’s one of the ten most endangered rivers in the world and when they come in, they suspend.”

Garza responds with saying that the wall indeed is coming to Laredo and as of now.

He says it’s not only necessary, it’s vital.

“What city government has to do is they have to negotiate with the federal government to ensure that we have access gates to the river, that we have access to recreation use to the river.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2021, pending availability of real estate.

Although the city allowed federal entities to survey property along the riverbanks, a number of local officials have opposed it and could challenge the issue again in court.

