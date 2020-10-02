Advertisement

Border wall continues to be hot topic with locals

Two contracts were awarded to build approximately 40 new miles to our Laredo and Webb County border, which has caused many to speak out.
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The border wall continues to be a hot topic.

As of now, 71 miles are set to go up in Webb County.

So far 341 miles of Trump’s border wall have been built.

Just recently, two contracts were awarded to build approximately 40 new miles to our Laredo and Webb County border.

This has caused many to speak out.

Whether you’re for or against it, the border wall has been in the works since the start of the Trump administration.

Now that two contracts have been awarded to build dozens of miles for a wall, many have spoke out.

Tricia Cortez from the No Border Wall Coalition considers this project as a threat to our community.

“We are going to lose the entire riverfront. The entire Rio Grande. These are neighborhoods, city properties, parks, nature trails, the community college, the catholic orphanage.”

The wall is set to be built along private property.

However Hector Garza, the president of the National Border Patrol Council says the plans for the placement for the wall are not public record at this time since negotiations continue between the federal government by each property owner.

He clarifies that places like the orphanage in south Laredo will not be affected.

“We know that the border wall is not gonna be close to the property of the orphanage. The border wall will be place extremely close to the river, therefore will not be visible to the public or to the people in the orphanage.”

However, Cortez believes that the project itself is not a done deal yet, even if many say it is.

One of her main concerns is the effect it could have to our ecosystem.

“We stand to lose our lands, our access to the rivers, that rivers already an extremely distressed river system,” said Cortez. “It’s one of the ten most endangered rivers in the world and when they come in, they suspend.”

Garza responds with saying that the wall indeed is coming to Laredo and as of now.

He says it’s not only necessary, it’s vital.

“What city government has to do is they have to negotiate with the federal government to ensure that we have access gates to the river, that we have access to recreation use to the river.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in September 2021, pending availability of real estate.

Although the city allowed federal entities to survey property along the riverbanks, a number of local officials have opposed it and could challenge the issue again in court.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates local spice company

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
La India Packing Company has been in the same location for nearly a century, but it wasn’t just where the Rodriguez family produced herbs, spices, seasonings, and chocolate. It’s where Elsa Rodriguez Arguindegui grew up to continue her grandparents' legacy.

News

New recovery center to house COVID-19 patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Laredo Health Authority says the recovery center is a place for those infected with COVID-19, who are not severe and do not need to be hospitalized, but need a place to quarantine.

News

Reported stabbing sends victim to LMC

Updated: 2 hours ago
Paramedics arrived to the 3100 block of Okane Street and found a 46-year-old female with multiple stab wounds.

News

Four members of Sheriff’s Office retire

Updated: 3 hours ago
On behalf of the KGNS family, we are wishing the best of luck to four members of our Sheriff’s Office family who retired on Thursday.

Latest News

News

New clinical trial for COVID treatment seeking subjects

Updated: 4 hours ago
If you are interested, you may qualify for the brand new clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 is now enrolling participants in the study.

News

Deceased victim of Santa Ursula accident identified

Updated: 4 hours ago
Forty-two year old Quala Shemel Stevenson, resident of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Accident involving auto cyclist reported on Mines

Updated: 5 hours ago
Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.

News

Accident reported southbound on I-35

Updated: 6 hours ago
I-35 is closed south of Calton.

News

Governor issues new proclamation limiting mail-in ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 7 hours ago
The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 7 hours ago