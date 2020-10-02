Advertisement

City announces event permit application

In order to host events larger than ten people, you must get approval from the city first
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo announced Thursday that it is implementing a permit application for events that consist of more than 10 people.

From now on, the city has created an application for any person or organization that is planning a public event in an outdoor setting where more than ten people are expected to be present.

The application can be found on the City of Laredo website and must be completed entirely and turned into the city manager’s office.

These applications will then go to the mayor who will approve or deny the request based on recommendations of the local health officials.

All safety guidelines and protocols must be conducted in the duration of the outdoor gathering, including the use of face masks by all attendees and maintaining the 6-feet social distance from others not within their household.

Applicants must allow at least 7-10 business days to process the application.

For more information you can head on over to our website and click on the link.

