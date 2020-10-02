Deceased victim of Santa Ursula accident identified

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police have identified the woman who died in a single car accident on Tuesday.

Forty-two year old Quala Shemel Stevenson, resident of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laredo police say she lost control of the vehicle she was driving for no apparent reason.

The vehicle traveled off the main roadway and onto the grass median where it hit several wood posts attached to a cable, landing on Santa Ursula.

During the investigation, police also discovered she was not wearing a seat belt.

Family have already been notified and the investigation continues.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.