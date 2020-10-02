Four members of Sheriff’s Office retire

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of people who lived to protect our own lives are saying farewell to their jobs and starting a new journey in their lives.

On behalf of the KGNS family, we are wishing the best of luck to four members of our Sheriff’s Office family who retired on Thursday.

It was an honor to work alongside Corporal Elvira Valenzuela, Deputy Ruben Reyes, Sergeant Joel Cavazos, and Lieutenant Ricardo Garcia.

Congratulations to them and their families, may you enjoy your retirement!

