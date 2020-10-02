Funds available to help residents with light bills

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County officials say there’s a lot of money available to help you if you are in a financial bind, especially when it comes to paying for your light bill.

Webb County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina says they have over a million dollars from the CARES Act available to help anyone within the county.

Plus they have close to a million dollars from the Energy Assistance Program.

Commissioner Tijerina says before anyone applies they must have documentation of proof.

The state of Texas is enforcing documentation of residency, specifically the individuals' immigration status.

For more information about the requirements call the Community Action Agency at 956-523-4182.

