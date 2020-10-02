Advertisement

Governor Abbott orders counties to close all but one ballot drop-off sites

Governor’s new orders could be problematic for large counties
Governor Abbott announces chances to ballot drop-off sites
Governor Abbott announces chances to ballot drop-off sites(NBC)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The governor of Texas is cutting down the number of absentee ballot drop-off locations.

Starting on Friday, mail-in ballots delivered in person must be dropped off to a single location.

That location will be determined by each county’s voting clerk.

All other drop-off locations within the state’s counties will be closed.

Abbott says the order is to “Ensure security of ballots.”

The proclamation is impacting the state’s metropolitan areas.

Harris County where Houston is located previously had 11 ballot drop-off locations and Travis County - where Austin is already closed two locations.

The governor’s decision quickly garnered reactions from both sides.

Some defending the governor’s action - while others saying it will make voting more difficult.

Texas Gop Chairman Allen West says, “I think that proclamation is very important, but we’ve got to have teeth to it because the people in Texas want to make sure they have a fair election process and there are many concerns about that coming up.”

The order also requires clerks to allow poll watchers to observe the deliveries of ballots at the drop-off locations.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Martin High School to hold Senior Cruise

Updated: 3 hours ago
Seniors over at Martin High School, will still be able to take part in a years old tradition with some slight modifications.

Local

Laredo Fire department announces entrance exam dates

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Those interested in joining the Laredo Fire Department will be able to register for the exam next week.

Local

Teen cyclist injured in accident near north Laredo park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are investigating an auto-cycling accident that happened at a north Laredo park Thursday night.

Local

City announces event permit application

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In order to host events larger than ten people, you must get approval from the city first.

Latest News

Weather

Warm October days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s the first weekend of October but we are still seeing summer-like conditions for some!

News

Border wall continues to be hot topic with locals

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Two contracts were awarded to build approximately 40 new miles to our Laredo and Webb County border, which has caused many to speak out.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates local spice company

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
La India Packing Company has been in the same location for nearly a century, but it wasn’t just where the Rodriguez family produced herbs, spices, seasonings, and chocolate. It’s where Elsa Rodriguez Arguindegui grew up to continue her grandparents' legacy.

News

New recovery center to house COVID-19 patients

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Laredo Health Authority says the recovery center is a place for those infected with COVID-19, who are not severe and do not need to be hospitalized, but need a place to quarantine.

News

Reported stabbing sends victim to LMC

Updated: 13 hours ago
Paramedics arrived to the 3100 block of Okane Street and found a 46-year-old female with multiple stab wounds.

News

Four members of Sheriff’s Office retire

Updated: 13 hours ago
On behalf of the KGNS family, we are wishing the best of luck to four members of our Sheriff’s Office family who retired on Thursday.