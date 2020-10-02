Governor Abbott orders counties to close all but one ballot drop-off sites

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The governor of Texas is cutting down the number of absentee ballot drop-off locations.

Starting on Friday, mail-in ballots delivered in person must be dropped off to a single location.

That location will be determined by each county’s voting clerk.

All other drop-off locations within the state’s counties will be closed.

Abbott says the order is to “Ensure security of ballots.”

The proclamation is impacting the state’s metropolitan areas.

Harris County where Houston is located previously had 11 ballot drop-off locations and Travis County - where Austin is already closed two locations.

The governor’s decision quickly garnered reactions from both sides.

Some defending the governor’s action - while others saying it will make voting more difficult.

Texas Gop Chairman Allen West says, “I think that proclamation is very important, but we’ve got to have teeth to it because the people in Texas want to make sure they have a fair election process and there are many concerns about that coming up.”

The order also requires clerks to allow poll watchers to observe the deliveries of ballots at the drop-off locations.

