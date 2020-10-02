Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates local spice company

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, KGNS toured another business that has been in the Laredo community for decades.

KGNS stopped by La India Packing Company as they are one step closer to their 100th anniversary.

“When I was little I grew up here, and they couldn’t get me out of here. I was always wanting to pack, wanting to do something.”

La India Packing Company has been in the same location for nearly a century, but it wasn’t just where the Rodriguez family produced herbs, spices, seasonings, and chocolate. It’s where Elsa Rodriguez Arguindegui grew up.

She continues her grandparents' legacy long after their vision came to life.

“My grandfather created the blend for chorizo mix and menudo mix, which is the reason I think we’re still here. A lot of people don’t want to see it go away. My grandfather was blind. I never knew him to see. I think he would be really excited that we’re continuing to operate his business and recipes.”

The hundreds of herbs they sell are labeled with their English and Mexican folk names.

Arguindegui says it was important to honor the culture that inspired her grandfather Antonio Rodriguez.

“My grandfather named our business La India because he used to go to this indigenous, or indian, lady in Las Pasas, Mexico, which is where he was from. He used to bring herbs back to the soldiers on both sides of the river for whatever ailed them.”

The business, like the Mexican culture it’s shaped after, has been passed down from generation to generation.

Once Antonio and Antonia Rodriguez passed, their children took over and eventually Arguindegui would become the president and general manager.

She hopes her three children or grandchildren will be next to keep the traditions alive.

“Because it happens. We lose our recipes. We lose our traditions, so we would like to keep our traditions and our recipes alive not only for the medicinal herbs but for the foods that we make like tamales, mole, enchiladas, enmoladas. The typical traditional Mexican or Tex-Mex type of recipes.”

Opening its cafe in 2000, acknowledged by the county as a historic site in 2006, and now servicing Walmart and H-E-B stores outside Laredo, La India packing company continues to preserve the hispanic heritage.

“Thank our creator that has allowed us through all the different depressions and all the different situations that have happened since 1924 until today. We’re just grateful that we’re still here.”

La India packing company will reopen this Monday, which has been closed since March.

They continue to offer curbside, pickup, delivery and shipping options, and they plan to resume Frontera Fusion cooking classes the last Friday of every month online.

