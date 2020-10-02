Advertisement

Laredo College presents COVID Drive-in musical

The drive-in musical is advertised as the only one of its kind in the nation and it’s the first theatrical showing at the campus since March
Laredo College holds COVID Drive-In Musical
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -2020 has been a year like no other and many people are hoping to take a look at the lighter side of things in the form of theater.

On Thursday night, a musical concerning the pandemic debuted at Laredo College, putting a unique spin on modern times.

The drive-in musical is advertised as the only one of its kind in the nation and it’s the first theatrical showing at the campus since March.

Under a new format, audiences can safely watch the original play from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Interested parties can show up at the parking lots T and S at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh Campus at the west end Washington Street.

Tickets are being sold, appropriately enough, $20.20, but they are only tickets left for Sunday’s showing, Friday and Saturday are already sold out.

For more information, you can call (956) 721-5140.

