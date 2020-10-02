Laredo Fire department announces entrance exam dates

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Those interested in joining the Laredo Fire Department will be able to register for the exam next week.

The fire department announced yesterday that the entrance exam will be held on November 10th at the Sames Auto Arena at 9 a.m. and doors will open at 8 a.m.

Registration for the exam is October seventh through the ninth at the Laredo Public Library Parking lot from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials are asking potential applicants to download the application for the exam via the city of Laredo website and fill it out and turn it into the library.

The department will set up a drive thru and drop off event to drop off application.

The application will be available for download on October 7th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.