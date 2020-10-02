Advertisement

LPD warns of fraud transfer of vehicles

Did you know that transferring your vehicles payments over to someone without contacting the financier or lienholder first is illegal? The Laredo Auto Theft Task Force is letting citizens in Laredo know that this action is called “fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.”
By Barbara Campos
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While people continue to struggle financially because of the pandemic, things like not being able to make their vehicle payments has been an issue.

KGNS spoke to the Laredo Police Department about a trend that could seem harmless, but could get you into serious trouble.

Did you know that transferring your vehicles payments over to someone without contacting the financier or lienholder first is illegal?

Not only is it illegal, but it’s a felony, and both you and the person that’s now paying your vehicle can face jail time for it.

The Laredo Auto Theft Task Force is letting citizens in Laredo know that this action is called “fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.”

They say its as simple as transferring a vehicle’s payments to someone without first contacting the lienholder.

According to the Texas Penal Code, the value of the vehicle does come into play when determining the consequences.

But nevertheless, the act of doing it itself is enough to see state felony charges.

Investigator Joe Baeza says this isn’t a big problem in our city, but they did notice some people taking part in it.

“What we have seen in local social media threads like the online classified section is people putting it out there, so that did set a proactive release and that’s why the post was made.”

Baeza says that if COVID-19 does not clear up in the next few months, the economy may not be doing well, and that’s why it is important to let them know before they find themselves trying to do this action.

With so many people being unemployed and worrying about their credit score being affected, it sounds easy to just have a verbal agreement with someone to take over your car’s payment, but just remember that may not be enough to keep you out of trouble.

Investigator Baeza says the Laredo Police Department hopes to help people avoid adding to the problems they may already be facing with the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Funds available to help residents with light bills

Updated: 2 hours ago
Webb County officials say there’s a lot of money available to help you if you are in a financial bind, especially when it comes to paying for your light bill.

Local

Laredo College presents COVID Drive-in musical

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
2020 has been a year like no other and many people are hoping to take a look at the lighter side of things in the form of theater arts.

State

Governor Abbott orders counties to close all but one ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting today, mail-in ballots delivered in person must be dropped off to a single location. That location will be determined by each county’s voting clerk. Abbott says the order is to ensure security of ballots.

Local

Martin High School to hold Senior Cruise

Updated: 12 hours ago
Seniors over at Martin High School, will still be able to take part in a years old tradition with some slight modifications.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Fire department announces entrance exam dates

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Those interested in joining the Laredo Fire Department will be able to register for the exam next week.

Local

Teen cyclist injured in accident near north Laredo park

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are investigating an auto-cycling accident that happened at a north Laredo park Thursday night.

Local

City announces event permit application

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In order to host events larger than ten people, you must get approval from the city first.

Weather

Warm October days

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s the first weekend of October but we are still seeing summer-like conditions for some!

News

Border wall continues to be hot topic with locals

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Two contracts were awarded to build approximately 40 new miles to our Laredo and Webb County border, which has caused many to speak out.

News

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates local spice company

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
La India Packing Company has been in the same location for nearly a century, but it wasn’t just where the Rodriguez family produced herbs, spices, seasonings, and chocolate. It’s where Elsa Rodriguez Arguindegui grew up to continue her grandparents' legacy.