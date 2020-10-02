LPD warns of fraud transfer of vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - While people continue to struggle financially because of the pandemic, things like not being able to make their vehicle payments has been an issue.

KGNS spoke to the Laredo Police Department about a trend that could seem harmless, but could get you into serious trouble.

Did you know that transferring your vehicles payments over to someone without contacting the financier or lienholder first is illegal?

Not only is it illegal, but it’s a felony, and both you and the person that’s now paying your vehicle can face jail time for it.

The Laredo Auto Theft Task Force is letting citizens in Laredo know that this action is called “fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.”

They say its as simple as transferring a vehicle’s payments to someone without first contacting the lienholder.

According to the Texas Penal Code, the value of the vehicle does come into play when determining the consequences.

But nevertheless, the act of doing it itself is enough to see state felony charges.

Investigator Joe Baeza says this isn’t a big problem in our city, but they did notice some people taking part in it.

“What we have seen in local social media threads like the online classified section is people putting it out there, so that did set a proactive release and that’s why the post was made.”

Baeza says that if COVID-19 does not clear up in the next few months, the economy may not be doing well, and that’s why it is important to let them know before they find themselves trying to do this action.

With so many people being unemployed and worrying about their credit score being affected, it sounds easy to just have a verbal agreement with someone to take over your car’s payment, but just remember that may not be enough to keep you out of trouble.

Investigator Baeza says the Laredo Police Department hopes to help people avoid adding to the problems they may already be facing with the pandemic.

