Martin High School to hold Senior Cruise

The high school is inviting seniors to take part in a senior cruise where students will drive down San Bernardo
File photo: Martin High School
File photo: Martin High School(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Seniors over at Martin High School, will still be able to take part in a years old tradition with some slight modifications.

Since the seniors aren’t getting their senior walk this year, Martin High School has decided to set up a cruise down San Bernardo this Friday.

The kids are encouraged to decorate their cars in school colors or however they deserve and the cruise will end at the school near the gym.

The class sponsor will be at the campus offering a special something to seniors who take part in the event.

