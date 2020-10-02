New clinical trial for COVID treatment seeking subjects

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the race to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, a second clinic trial is looking for study subjects.

If you are interested, you may qualify for the brand new clinical trial now enrolling participants in the study.

It will involve an oral treatment that will test a potential new option for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The medication being tested is not new, according to Doctor Asuncion Ramos Soriano it has been around for 40 years.

“It’s name is nitric oxide and it was used for more than 40 years for parasites for pathogens and other conditions, and in 2003 it was found to be affective against SARS and then in 2012, against MERS and now there is some indication a lot of these publications it could be affective with COVID-19."

She goes on to say that COVID-19 is 95% genetically similar to SARS and MERS, in which they all fall under the umbrella of coronaviruses.

Because of that Dr. Soriano feels it could be an affective option.

The trial is open to the public, especially for healthcare providers, but you do need to be over the age eighteen.

For more information or to see if you qualify call (956) 290-0166.

