Advertisement

New clinical trial for COVID treatment seeking subjects

If you are interested, you may qualify for the brand new clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 that is now enrolling participants in the study.
New clinical trial
New clinical trial(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the race to find a vaccine and a treatment for COVID-19, a second clinic trial is looking for study subjects.

If you are interested, you may qualify for the brand new clinical trial now enrolling participants in the study.

It will involve an oral treatment that will test a potential new option for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19.

The medication being tested is not new, according to Doctor Asuncion Ramos Soriano it has been around for 40 years.

“It’s name is nitric oxide and it was used for more than 40 years for parasites for pathogens and other conditions, and in 2003 it was found to be affective against SARS and then in 2012, against MERS and now there is some indication a lot of these publications it could be affective with COVID-19."

She goes on to say that COVID-19 is 95% genetically similar to SARS and MERS, in which they all fall under the umbrella of coronaviruses.

Because of that Dr. Soriano feels it could be an affective option.

The trial is open to the public, especially for healthcare providers, but you do need to be over the age eighteen.

For more information or to see if you qualify call (956) 290-0166.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deceased victim of Santa Ursula accident identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
Forty-two year old Quala Shemel Stevenson, resident of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

News

Accident involving auto cyclist reported on Mines

Updated: 2 hours ago
Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.

News

Accident reported southbound on I-35

Updated: 3 hours ago
I-35 is closed south of Calton.

News

Governor issues new proclamation limiting mail-in ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 3 hours ago
The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 6 hours ago

Local

Trailer gets stuck under I-35 overpass

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A tractor-trailer stuck under an I-35 overpass is causing traffic delay in the area.

Local

Laredo Police investigating overnight stabbing in south Laredo

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
A day after officials say crime rate was low in the Gateway City, a stabbing is reported in south Laredo.