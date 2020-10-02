New recovery center to house COVID-19 patients

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In order to protect their loved ones, many COVID positive individuals are looking to recover from the virus by staying away. Now the City of Laredo has an option for them.

Since late August, the City of Laredo designated the Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation center to house all COVID-19 nursing home residents at the center.

Now, the facility is also opening its doors to other COVID-19 patients looking to recover.

“It is a nursing home and a recovering center."

The Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino says the recovery center is a place for those infected with COVID-19, who are not severe and do not need to be hospitalized, but need a place to quarantine.

“If there’s an adult that has an illness and that person lives in the household that has multiple family members and they have a limited bedrooms, space, or they share bedrooms that becomes a cluster. Everyone will mostly be infected. The ability to recuperate at another place outside the home is very important. That will eliminate the cluster contamination.”

Trevino says if one family member contracts the virus they can request to stay at the recovery center to prevent the spread, especially if an at-risk individual lives with them.

Trevino says this could be a life saving resource for multi-generational homes which are common in Laredo.

“As we go higher in age and we get up to 65 and 75 year olds, they are 90 times more probable or likely to result in death.”

Trevino say this recovery center is different from Red Roof Inn, which he confirms has been demobilized after being used as an alternative COVID-19 site for several months.

The Red Roof Inn had strict patient criteria making it difficult to transfer patients there.

“The patient would have to be referred from the hospital to the Red Roof. The criteria would be that their oxygen level would have to be at a certain percentage, their temperature would have to be at a certain percentage, no IV medications, or a complicated medical treatment.”

Trevino says patients looking to be accepted into the recovery center must be COVID-19 positive, be considered a low-care case, and have medical insurance.

The center cannot accept psychiatric patients and individuals with a substance addiction.

For more information on how to be accepted into the recovery center, you can call the Laredo Health Department at 795-4900.

Meanwhile, Dr. Trevino goes on to say that the new designation does not affect the Laredo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He says it remains equipped to continue as the “all COVID-19” facility for nursing home residents.

