Advertisement

Reported stabbing sends victim to LMC

Paramedics arrived to the 3100 block of Okane Street and found a 46-year-old female with multiple stab wounds.
Laredo Medical Center
Laredo Medical Center(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was dispatched for a reported stabbing on Thursday evening.

Paramedics arrived to the 3100 block of Okane Street and found a 46-year-old female with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was treated and transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New recovery center to house COVID-19 patients

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Laredo Health Authority says the recovery center is a place for those infected with COVID-19, who are not severe and do not need to be hospitalized, but need a place to quarantine.

News

Four members of Sheriff’s Office retire

Updated: 1 hour ago
On behalf of the KGNS family, we are wishing the best of luck to four members of our Sheriff’s Office family who retired on Thursday.

News

New clinical trial for COVID treatment seeking subjects

Updated: 2 hours ago
If you are interested, you may qualify for the brand new clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 is now enrolling participants in the study.

News

Deceased victim of Santa Ursula accident identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
Forty-two year old Quala Shemel Stevenson, resident of Oklahoma City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Latest News

News

Accident involving auto cyclist reported on Mines

Updated: 4 hours ago
Laredo fire crew were called out to the intersection and found a 26-year-old man who had fallen off a motorcycle.

News

Accident reported southbound on I-35

Updated: 4 hours ago
I-35 is closed south of Calton.

News

Governor issues new proclamation limiting mail-in ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 5 hours ago
The new proclamation will require counties across Texas to only have one drop-off site for completed mail-in ballots per county.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 8 hours ago