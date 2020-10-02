Reported stabbing sends victim to LMC
Paramedics arrived to the 3100 block of Okane Street and found a 46-year-old female with multiple stab wounds.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department was dispatched for a reported stabbing on Thursday evening.
The victim was treated and transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.
