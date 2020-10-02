Advertisement

Teen cyclist injured in accident near north Laredo park

Fire officials say a 15-year-old was struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bike
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating an auto-cycling accident that happened at a north Laredo park Thursday night.

The Laredo Fire Department was called out to the intersection of Woodridge and International near north Central Park at around 8 p.m.

According to fire officials, a 15-year-old had been struck by a vehicle while he was riding his bike in the area.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No word on the extend of his injuries.

